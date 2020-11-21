NBA Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic May Sign With Hawks After Botched Bucks Deal

The Atlanta Hawks are making moves in free agency, and they may not be done yet.

The team reportedly is planning to sign Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn in addition to adding Danilo Gallinari to the team. But it also looks like the Hawks also may try to take advantage of the botched Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade that went down last week.

The NBA reportedly is investigating the deal that would have sent the restricted free agent from the Sacramento Kings to the Milwaukee Bucks, which fell through.

But if Bogdanovic didn’t want to go to the Bucks, will he be more keen on the Hawks?

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reports Atlanta is “confident” that it’s “in strong position” to sign the guard to the tune of a four-year, $72 million deal.

This would elevate the Hawks even higher than the position they reached with Saturday’s free agent acquisitions, as Bogdanovic would make for a solid secondary ball-handler who can shoot and also allow young star Trae Young to work off the ball more.

