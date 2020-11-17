NBA Rumors: Bucks, League Believe Giannis Antetokounmpo To Stay With Milwaukee

Do the Milwaukee Bucks know something the public doesn’t about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future? Probably.

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright revealed Tuesday on “First Things First” that sources tell him the Milwaukee Bucks believe the reigning NBA MVP has decided to re-sign with team, presumably on a super-max contract. Antetokounmpo’s contract will expire after the 2020-21 NBA season, and he said as recently as last week he’s unsure whether he’ll remain with the Bucks or take is talents elsewhere. However, Wright believes Milwaukee’s blockbuster trade for Jrue Holiday all but confirms Antetokounmpo’s intention to stay put.

“What I was hearing is that Milwaukeee and the league believe that Giannis is going to sign the super-max (contract) when offered,” Wright said. “And to me this move is just further confirmation of it. They gave up three firsts and two swaps for Jrue Holiday. There is no chance you do that unless you are fully confident that Giannis is going to stay there. Because if Giannis were to leave, then those picks become super-valuable.

“So I didn’t want to go on television yesterday and say that I was hearing Giannis is going to sign the super-max, but I’ll do it today because now there’s further confirmation.

“Giannis, I believe, and I’ve been told the league believes, is not only leading towards but has all-but decided to sign that super-max in Milwaukee. I think the Bucks know that, which is why they were okay laying out this type of future risk to sign Holiday, who by-the-way is on an expiring contract. Where if Giannis were to leave, and Holiday were to leave, the Bucks would be totally ruined. So I think Giannis is staying, and whether it’s enough for the Bucks to win a title we can discuss.”

Antetokounmpo’s future is perhaps the most-watched storyline for the coming NBA season. However, Milwaukee might have revealed the plot ahead of time by making a trade aimed at bolstering its chances to de-throne the Los Angeles Lakers as NBA champions this season.

At least, that’s what Wright’s people tell him, and he tells the world.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images