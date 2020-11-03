NBA Rumors: Celtics Shopping Draft Capital To Trade For Higher Pick

There must be someone catching the Boston Celtics’ eye high up in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The C’s own picks Nos. 14, 26 and 30 in the Nov. 18 draft, which is just over two weeks away. And while that’s a pretty decent amount of draft capital, it seems the Celtics are willing to part with much of it if it means moving up.

And according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, that’s exactly what they’re doing. There’s just one kinda-important problem.

“The Celtics have offered their three first-round picks (nos. 14, 26, and 30) in trades to try and move up, according to multiple league sources,” O’Connor wrote in his latest mock draft. “So far, no one is biting.”

Obviously, someone’s got to bite in order for a deal to get done. But while the draft is rapidly approaching, two weeks is still a lot of time for things to get done.

And it sounds like the Celtics are open for business.

