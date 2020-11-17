NBA Rumors: Celtics Got Asked About Kemba Walker Trade By This Team

Kemba Walker is a popular guy, it appears.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge reportedly was dangling Walker in trade chatter all day Monday, and it appears one team bit.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported the Chicago Bulls had checked in on a potential Walker trade.

It’s unclear where exactly talks went, but it’s easy to see why the Bulls would’ve called. They’re a rebuilding team that could stand to bolster the backcourt, and the addition of Walker very well could put them in contention for a lower postseason seed.

Who knows if talks are totally dead yet, but if anything is certain it appears chaos is forthcoming this week.