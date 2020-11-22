NBA Rumors: Celtics Guarantee Contracts For Daniel Theis, Semi Ojeleye

It’s been quite a busy day for the Boston Celtics, and of course, the rest of the NBA as free agency rages on.

And as the Celtics are rumored to still be working on a sign-and-trade with the Hornets involving Hayward, they also addressed contract situations for two of its own.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Boston has officially guaranteed the salaries of Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye.

Per sources, the Celtics have officially guaranteed center Daniel Theis's $5 million salary for this season. No surprise there. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 22, 2020

Per league sources, the Celtics have decided to guarantee Semi Ojeleye's deal for next season. He's back. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 22, 2020

Theis will make $5 million in 2020-21 in his fourth year with the team, as Ojeleye returns as well at $1.75 million.

Boston on Saturday lost Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets and Brad Wanamaker signed with the Golden State Warriors. The C’s signed Tristan Thompson and with Jeff Teague in the aftermath to fill needs.

The Celtics now have one roster spot open depending on how things play out with their two-way restricted free agents, Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters.

