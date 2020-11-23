NBA Rumors: Celtics Had Interest In Reunion With Guard Avery Bradley

Before signing Jeff Teague, Danny Ainge reportedly considered bringing in an old friend to bolster Boston’s backcourt depth.

The Celtics were among the teams interested in veteran guard Avery Bradley, Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported Saturday.

Bradley, who spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Celtics, reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Miami Heat.

From Scotto’s column:

Bradley agreed to a two-year, $11.6 million deal with the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports, which included a team option for the second year of the contract.

Bradley received interest from several teams on the market, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Hornets, league sources told HoopsHype.

Sources: Multiple teams expressed exploratory interest in a sign-and-trade deal for Fred VanVleet before he agreed to re-sign with the Raptors. Plus, contenders who tried to sign Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder on @hoopshype. https://t.co/zCHr3m5QjW — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 22, 2020

Bradley is a solid player, but Teague probably is a better option, at least offensively.

The 29-year-old Bradley is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.6 points and 1.3 assists per game. He and the Lakers beat the Heat in the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images