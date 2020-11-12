NBA Rumors: Celtics Have ‘Discussed’ Gordon Hayward-Myles Turner Trade

Another day, another Gordon Hayward trade rumor.

Speculation has swirled around Hayward all offseason, with some reports indicating he could opt out of his current deal and others suggesting the Boston Celtics are trying to trade the oft-injured star forward.

The latest juicy rumor comes courtesy of Forbes’ Evan Massey, who on Thursday claimed the Celtics and Indiana Pacers have discussed a deal involving Hayward and forward Myles Turner.

Take a look:

The #Celtics and #Pacers have discussed the framework of a Myles Turner for Gordon Hayward swap. Other pieces would be included. Something to keep a close eye on. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) November 12, 2020

More details on the #Celtics and #Pacers discussions for Myles Turner. Gordon Hayward and No. 14 pick is the likely offer. Both sides seem intrigued by the deal. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) November 12, 2020

Now, Massey obviously is no Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania, so his reporting should be taken with a grain of salt. But the proposed deal is nonetheless fascinating for Celtics fans.

The 6-foot-11 Turner averaged 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season. The 24-year-old led the NBA in blocks two seasons ago with 2.7 per game and finished with 2.1 blocks per game in the 2019-20 campaign.

