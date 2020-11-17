NBA Rumors: Celtics Hoping Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker Trades Land James Harden

Well, this is a new one. A rumor, admittedly, you may want to take with a cup of salt.
The Boston Celtics “are making a late push” for Houston Rockets guard James Harden, according to Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. Robinson explained how the Celtics are trying to flip both Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward for draft picks and young assets, which would then help them acquire Harden from the Houston Rockets.
Robinson expressed that Boston was doing so “frantically.”
Both Hayward and Walker have found themselves in the fast-moving rumor mill Tuesday.
Hayward, who agreed to postpone his opt-in deadline from Tuesday to Thursday, reportedly was among the package offered to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday, who then went to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics also received calls about Walker from the Chicago Bulls, and the point guard reportedly was dangled in trade talks to “everybody.”
Harden, as you may have heard, has tried to force a trade from Houston in hopes of being sent to the Brooklyn Nets. Around the same time the Celtics were floated in the Harden talks, the Nets and Rockets reportedly are said to have a “verbal agreement” for the NBA All-Star, but nothing has been made official.
Whether or not the Celtics actually pitched this deal for Harden is to seen, but if your Houston and want to get a deal done on terms more favorable to your club, what better team to leak is in the mix than Boston?