NBA Rumors: Celtics Hoping Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker Trades Land James Harden

Well, this is a new one. A rumor, admittedly, you may want to take with a cup of salt.

The Boston Celtics “are making a late push” for Houston Rockets guard James Harden, according to Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. Robinson explained how the Celtics are trying to flip both Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward for draft picks and young assets, which would then help them acquire Harden from the Houston Rockets.

Robinson expressed that Boston was doing so “frantically.”

While the Nets & Sixers are believed to be frontrunners for James Harden, Boston Celtics are making a late push for Harden. They are trying to flip Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward for picks and young assets that would appeal to Houston, frantically. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 17, 2020

Both Hayward and Walker have found themselves in the fast-moving rumor mill Tuesday.