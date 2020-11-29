What Celtics Will Receive In Gordon Hayward Sign-And-Trade With Hornets

Well, it looks like the Boston Celtics won’t be losing Gordon Hayward for nothing after all.

Hayward last weekend reportedly agreed to a massive, four-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets after opting out of the final year of his deal with the Celtics. Many believed the C’s would arrange a sign-and-trade with the Hornets after Hayward took his talents to Charlotte, and those expectations have come to fruition.

The Celtics will send Hayward and a pair of future second-round picks to the Hornets in exchange for a conditional future second-round selection.

We have traded Gordon Hayward and 2 future second round draft picks to the @hornets in exchange for a conditional future second round draft pick. The sign-and-trade agreement also creates a trade exception for Boston. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 29, 2020

Of course, Boston was forced to work with what it had once Hayward picked the apparent highest bidder. But had the Pacers offered the veteran forward the most lucrative contract, the C’s reportedly could have acquired Myles Turner, a rotational player and a first-round pick via a sign-and-trade with Indiana.

That’s now nothing more than a “what if,” however. Boston has the fast-approaching 2020-21 season to focus on, with the first of two preseason games slated for Dec. 15.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images