NBA Rumors: Celtics-Hornets Working On Gordon Hayward Sign-And-Trade

Maybe the Boston Celtics will be able to recoup something for Gordon Hayward after all.

Several reports indicated Hayward had agreed to sign a four-year, $120 million deal to join the Charlotte Hornets in free agency. The Hornets reportedly planned to waive Nicolas Batum to create the necessary cap space for Hayward, but it appears they’re exploring other options as well.

Whatever the final details, Gordon Hayward is headed to Charlotte on a four-year, $120M contract. https://t.co/o9DqjEZeYj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

Of course, the Celtics were rumored to be engaged in Hayward sign-and-trade talks with the Indiana Pacers last week, but those obviously never panned out.

At this point, though, getting literally anything for Hayward would seem to be a plus for the Celtics.