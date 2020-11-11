NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trading Up For This Team’s Lottery Pick

Don’t be surprised if the Celtics make a major move ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Boston reportedly is among the team’s interested in trading up for the Atlanta Hawks’ No. 6 pick, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Wednesday morning, citing sources. O’Connor identified the Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the No. 1 pick, and the New Orleans Pelicans as two other clubs vying for Atlanta’s lottery spot.

A recent report indicated the Celtics, to no avail, had been trying to package their three first-round picks — Nos. 14, 26 and 30 — to move up the board.

Here’s O’Connor’s report:

Sources: The Timberwolves are attempting to acquire a second lottery pick. They’ve had talks with the Hawks for #6. A possible deal could include Jarrett Culver and #17.



A number of teams are interested in Atlanta’s #6 pick—the Pelicans and Celtics being among them, sources say. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 11, 2020

Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports and Celtics Blog corroborated O’Connor’s report while also offering addition insight.

Take a look:

As @KevinOConnorNBA noted, several teams are talking trades with Atlanta for #6. Something I have heard is that the Hawks are ok with moving back and potentially clearing a bit more salary cap space. Atlanta is looking to add veterans this offseason to bolster their young core. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 11, 2020

The continued chatter around the draft is that the teams at the top would like to move back and acquire additional picks/players. There are teams who want to move up, including the Celtics, but they won't overpay to do so. It's the typical game of chicken a week before draft. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 11, 2020

Whether Danny Ainge and Co. ultimately are successful in their attempts to acquire a high lottery pick remains to be seen.

If nothing else, the Celtics clearly are a team to watch as the draft, scheduled for Nov. 18, approaches.

