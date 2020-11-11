NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trading Up For This Team’s Lottery Pick

Don’t be surprised if the Celtics make a major move ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.
Boston reportedly is among the team’s interested in trading up for the Atlanta Hawks’ No. 6 pick, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Wednesday morning, citing sources. O’Connor identified the Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the No. 1 pick, and the New Orleans Pelicans as two other clubs vying for Atlanta’s lottery spot.
A recent report indicated the Celtics, to no avail, had been trying to package their three first-round picks — Nos. 14, 26 and 30 — to move up the board.
Here’s O’Connor’s report:
Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports and Celtics Blog corroborated O’Connor’s report while also offering addition insight.
Take a look:
Whether Danny Ainge and Co. ultimately are successful in their attempts to acquire a high lottery pick remains to be seen.
If nothing else, the Celtics clearly are a team to watch as the draft, scheduled for Nov. 18, approaches.