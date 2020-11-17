NBA Rumors: Celtics Offered Kemba Walker In Trade Talks With ‘Everybody’

The Milwaukee Bucks’ acquisition of Jrue Holiday might’ve stung the Celtics in more ways than one.

First and foremost, Boston reportedly was among multiple teams who wanted to strike a deal for the now-former New Orleans Pelicans guard. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge likely thought Holiday’s two-way abilities would’ve made a huge difference on the court for Boston.

But the failure to land Holiday also might have ramifications for the locker room.

The Athletic’s Zach Harper on Tuesday reported that Ainge was offering guard Kemba Walker to “everybody” in an attempt acquire draft picks he then would’ve flipped to the Pelicans.

Take a look: