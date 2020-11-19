NBA Rumors: Celtics Pick Up Semi Ojeleye’s Team Option For 2020-21 Season

Semi Ojeleye is here to stay (for now, at least).

The Boston Celtics have picked up the forward’s team option for the 2020-21 season, sources told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on Thursday.

Ojeleye’s contact reportedly will become fully guaranteed Saturday at $1.75 million. Until then, it’s non-guaranteed.

Ojeleye, 25, has spent all three seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics. He’s remained relatively quiet, however, averaging just 3.1 points per game since joining Boston in 2017.

We’ll see what kind of impact he’ll have on the Celtics this time around. The NBA begins is 2020-21 season Dec. 22.

