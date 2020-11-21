NBA Rumors: Celtics Pursuing Paul Millsap Following Gordon Hayward Departure

Millsap, 35, spent the last three seasons with the Nuggets

Surely this had been on the radar for a bit, but it seems as though the Boston Celtics already are trying to fill the void left behind by Gordon Hayward.

And they’re trying to plug that hole with a veteran forward.

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, the Celtics are in pursuit of Paul Millsap.

Millsap, a four-time All-Star over his lengthy career, spent the last three seasons with the Denver Nuggets. The 35-year-old — who will be 36 in February — averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.3 minutes per game last season.

He would slot in as Boston’s sixth men, which for all intents and purposes was Hayward’s role with Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

