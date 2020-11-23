NBA Rumors: Celtics Re-Sign Tremont Waters To Two-Way Contract

Tacko Fall wasn’t the only member of the Boston Celtics to get a deal Monday.

Boston reportedly re-signed Tremont Waters to a two-way contract, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Tremont Waters is re-signing with the Celtics on a two-way contract, a league source tells @TheAthleticNBA. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 23, 2020

This certainly is a good move for the C’s.

The 2019 second-round draft pick appeared in 11 games for the Celtics last season and spent most of his time with the Maine Red Claws where he averaged eight points, 7.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He also amassed 1.9 steals.