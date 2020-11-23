NBA Rumors: Celtics Sign Tacko Fall To Two-Way Contract

Tacko Fall isn’t going anywhere.
The Celtics reportedly signed Fall to a two-way contract to keep him in Boston, The Athletic’s Sham Charania reported Monday night.
Fall became an instant fan-favorite and sent TD Garden into a frenzy whenever he checked into the game for the first time.
The 7-foot-5 player had his Exhibit 10 contract converted to a two-way deal last October and spent time between the G League affiliate Maine Red Claws and Celtics.
It’s probably safe to assume it will be much of the same when the 2020-21 NBA season begins Dec. 22.