NBA Rumors: Celtics Sign Tacko Fall To Two-Way Contract

Tacko Fall isn’t going anywhere.

The Celtics reportedly signed Fall to a two-way contract to keep him in Boston, The Athletic’s Sham Charania reported Monday night.

Free agent Tacko Fall has signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

Fall became an instant fan-favorite and sent TD Garden into a frenzy whenever he checked into the game for the first time.

The 7-foot-5 player had his Exhibit 10 contract converted to a two-way deal last October and spent time between the G League affiliate Maine Red Claws and Celtics.

It’s probably safe to assume it will be much of the same when the 2020-21 NBA season begins Dec. 22.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images