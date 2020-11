The Celtics reportedly won’t be using their third pick of the first round during the 2020 NBA Draft.

Boston traded pick No. 30 to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who selected Desmond Bane out of TCU on Wednesday night.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported the C’s will receive a future draft pick from Memphis in return.

Prior to the trade, the Celtics drafted Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images