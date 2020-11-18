NBA Rumors: Celtics Trying To Trade For Top-Three Pick In NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics are swinging for the fences.

With rumors abound the last few days, it has felt like the Celtics have had their hand in just about everything, but so far nothing has come to fruition.

But that appears to have not yet perturbed them, as they are trying to get one of the top three picks in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The Celtics keep searching for trade pathways to get into the top three of tonight's NBA Draft, league sources say. 10-ish hours left to find one … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 18, 2020

It’s unclear who exactly the Celtics have their eye on, but making such a trade obviously would require at least a semi-decent haul going to the other team. Thus, it’s probably fair to assume Boston is very, very high on one of the top prospects.

The Celtics have yet to really miss on a top-three pick in recent years, having taken Jaylen Brown at No. 3 in 2016 and Jayson Tatum in the same spot a year later. Then again, it’s tough to miss from there.

Nonetheless, the Celtics appear like they’ll be plenty busy in the hours leading up to Wednesday’s draft.

