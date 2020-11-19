NBA Rumors: ‘Creeping Sense’ Celtics Don’t Trade Gordon Hayward On Draft Night

Gordon Hayward has been at the center of trade rumors this week. But maybe we finally can put them to rest?

For now, anyway.

According to the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, there is a “creeping sense” the Boston Celtics will not trade the 30-year-old Wednesday.

There's a creeping sense on Causeway Street that Gordon Hayward doesn't get traded tonight. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 19, 2020

Hayward has until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to decide whether to opt in to his final year of his contract with Boston. The original deadline was Tuesday at the same time.