NBA Rumors: Dec. 22 Start Date For 2020-21 Season Approved By League, NBPA

We now know when the 2020-21 NBA season will begin.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the league and its Players’ Association voted to approve a Dec. 22 start date with a 72-game season.

The NBPA player rep vote has completed, approving a December 22 start/72-game regular season, source tells ESPN. Next up: NBA/NBPA finishes financial terms on amended CBA, which will take into next week. Expect trade moratorium to be lifted shortly prior to Nov. 18 Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers just claimed the 2019-20 NBA championship in October. But with a potential loss of up to $1 billion and the need to try to get back to a normal schedule due to COVID-19, the December start makes sense.

The players reportedly wanted the season to start in January, but the league pushed for before Christmas Day.

Now we anxiously await the schedule.