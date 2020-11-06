NBA Rumors: Dec. 22 Start Date For 2020-21 Season Approved By League, NBPA

That's a quick turnaround

We now know when the 2020-21 NBA season will begin.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the league and its Players’ Association voted to approve a Dec. 22 start date with a 72-game season.

The Los Angeles Lakers just claimed the 2019-20 NBA championship in October. But with a potential loss of up to $1 billion and the need to try to get back to a normal schedule due to COVID-19, the December start makes sense.

The players reportedly wanted the season to start in January, but the league pushed for before Christmas Day.

Now we anxiously await the schedule.

More Basketball:

NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Sniffed Around’ On Trading Draft Picks For Veteran

Picked For You

Related