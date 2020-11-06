NBA Rumors: Dec. 22 Start Date For 2020-21 Season Approved By League, NBPA

We now know when the 2020-21 NBA season will begin.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the league and its Players’ Association voted to approve a Dec. 22 start date with a 72-game season.
The Los Angeles Lakers just claimed the 2019-20 NBA championship in October. But with a potential loss of up to $1 billion and the need to try to get back to a normal schedule due to COVID-19, the December start makes sense.
The players reportedly wanted the season to start in January, but the league pushed for before Christmas Day.
Now we anxiously await the schedule.