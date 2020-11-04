NBA Rumors: Does Gordon Hayward Want Out Of Celtics Contract?

It’s no longer a no-brainer that Gordon Hayward will exercise his $34.2 million contract option with the Boston Celtics for the upcoming NBA season.

While opting in seems logical on the surface, with Hayward battling both injuries and inconsistency in his first three seasons with the C’s, it certainly feels like momentum is building in the other direction.

The latest indication comes from The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo, who noted this week on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that Hayward actually wants out of his current deal with Boston.

“Who’s actually available? Like, what’s going on? I heard Gordon Hayward does want out, but I don’t know if he’s gonna get the money,” Russillo said while assessing the NBA landscape. “He’s not opting out of that huge number unless he knows he’s getting the deal.”

Russillo mentioned Hayward while discussing the NBA draft, free agency and other league matters with Bill Simmons. The Atlanta Hawks were floated as a team possibly eyeing veteran help, which led to a brief discourse on the possibility of Hayward opting out and heading south.