NBA Rumors: Dwight Howard Agrees To One-Year Deal With Sixers

It looks like it’s been a tumultuous night for Dwight Howard, to say the least.
In the end, however, it looks like he’s found a new home.
The star forward has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Chris Briscoe told The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Friday. It’s unclear just how much he’ll make.
The news is a little surprising for those following free agency news earlier Friday evening.
About an hour before news of his deal with the Sixers broke, multiple reports suggested he’d agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, whom he won a championship with in October.
He even took to Twitter to express his excitement about re-joining the team. But that tweet was quickly taken down, causing some to speculate a changed had been made.
It looks like Howard will be donning red, white and blue instead of purple and gold. We’ll see if he winds up being a good fit in Philly.