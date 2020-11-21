NBA Rumors: Dwight Howard Agrees To One-Year Deal With Sixers

It looks like it’s been a tumultuous night for Dwight Howard, to say the least.

In the end, however, it looks like he’s found a new home.

The star forward has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Chris Briscoe told The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Friday. It’s unclear just how much he’ll make.

The news is a little surprising for those following free agency news earlier Friday evening.

About an hour before news of his deal with the Sixers broke, multiple reports suggested he’d agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, whom he won a championship with in October.

He even took to Twitter to express his excitement about re-joining the team. But that tweet was quickly taken down, causing some to speculate a changed had been made.

Dwight Howard tweeted that he’s staying with the Lakers



Then he deleted the tweet.



Now he’s reportedly weighing his options.



This all happened in four minutes. pic.twitter.com/qf66v3ltnS — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 21, 2020

It looks like Howard will be donning red, white and blue instead of purple and gold. We’ll see if he winds up being a good fit in Philly.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images