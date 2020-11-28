NBA Rumors: G League Considering Bubble In Atlanta For 2020-21 Season

The NBA’s G League is looking for feasible ways to hold their 2020-21 season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

So, what about a bubble?

The concept recently has gained stream across the G League, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein, with the Atlanta area emerging as a potential location.

The catch? Teams reportedly would face a $500,000 entry fee. As a result, some of the 28 teams would not be expected to participate.

Additionally, as Stein noted, some two-way players may be needed by teams for a significant portion of the NBA season, creating an additional logistical conundrum for the leagues.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in college football, college basketball and the NFL, however, a bubble might be the only way the G League manages to safely squeeze in a season this year. The league has been on hold since mid March after the NBA announced it’d indefinitely suspended its seasons due to the coronavirus.

The NBA is expected to kick off its season Dec. 22 without a bubble.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bronson/USA TODAY Sports Images