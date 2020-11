Gordon Hayward’s future is a little bit clearer now.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 30-year-old is “fully focused and wants to sign a deal with the Pacers.”

Hayward, of course, is from Indiana.

The forward reportedly opted out of the final year of his contract with the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The option was worth $34.2 million.

NBA free agency officially begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

