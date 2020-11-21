NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Has ‘Essentially Broken All Personal Ties To Boston’

Even if not surprising, it seems clearer than ever that Gordon Hayward has one foot out the door and the other foot is in stride.

Hayward opted out of his contract with the Boston Celtics and reportedly is intent on landing with the Indiana Pacers — something he only could do if a sign-and-trade is orchestrated.

It had been unclear if Hayward even would pass on the final year of his deal with the Celtics, which would’ve paid him $34.2 million. But indeed he did, and judging by this report from The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, it seemed he had been laying the groundwork for a little bit.

“Here’s what is going on right now in the Hayward discussion: Hayward wants to play in his native Indiana and he has informed the Celtics of his desire to be traded there,” Washburn wrote Saturday. “He moved his family back to Fishers, Ind. (About 30 minutes from Bankers Life Fieldhouse) during the team’s stint in the NBA Bubble. He has enrolled his daughters in school there.

“So he has essentially broken all personal ties to Boston.”

Telling.

Maybe things really go south and Hayward has no choice but to return to Boston. That seems unlikely though, and it’s clear that’s not what the 30-year-old forward wants.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images