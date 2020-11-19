NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Declines Player Option, Becomes Free Agent

Hayward has been with the team since 2017

The Boston Celtics community finally knows Gordon Hayward’s fate.

The star forward opted out of his $34 million deal for the 2020-21 season, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This makes his a free agent.

Hayward initially joined the Celtics in July 2017 on a four-year, $128 million contract. He missed the majority of his inaugural season with the team after sustaining a gruesome leg injury during Boston’s very first game.

Hayward averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in three seasons with the Celtics (including his injury-shortened campaign).

