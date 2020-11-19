NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Declines Player Option, Becomes Free Agent

The Boston Celtics community finally knows Gordon Hayward’s fate.

The star forward opted out of his $34 million deal for the 2020-21 season, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This makes his a free agent.

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward has opted out of his $34M deal for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

Hayward initially joined the Celtics in July 2017 on a four-year, $128 million contract. He missed the majority of his inaugural season with the team after sustaining a gruesome leg injury during Boston’s very first game.

Hayward averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in three seasons with the Celtics (including his injury-shortened campaign).