NBA Rumors: Here’s When Teams Are Expecting Free Agency To Begin

The NBA is making progress on a calendar for the 2020-21 season.

The Players Association is rumored to be holding a vote amongst players Thursday or Friday between two different schedule scenarios that have games starting back up in either December or January. But players reportedly feel it’s “inevitable” that we’ll se a start before Christmas.

And if that’s the case, then pre-season events are going to be moving pretty quickly.

It appears the draft still will be held Nov. 19, as planned. And the NBA will waste no time after that, according to multiple reports, beginning free agency 48 to 72 hours later by Saturday, Nov. 21 or Sunday, Nov. 22.

Talking to teams, most expect NBA free agency to now open by Saturday, 11/21 or Sunday, 11/22. One team exec told me "It's going to be turkey and trades on Thanksgiving." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 4, 2020

Nov. 18: Draft



Free agency 48 to 72 hours after that



Dec. 1: Training camps open



Followill and Stein offseason food tours: Canceled https://t.co/AzFAo2XFJZ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 4, 2020

The NBA just completed its 2020 season in October, so this is quite a quick turnaround. But we certainly aren’t complaining about less time without basketball.

