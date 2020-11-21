NBA Rumors: Hornets’ Plan To Create Cap Space For Gordon Hayward

So, it seems like the Charlotte Hornets won’t be getting Gordon Hayward via a sign and trade.

Hayward on Saturday reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $120 million. Considering the Hornets only had about $19 million they were going to have to shed cash somewhere, leading to the assumption a sign-and-trade might be in the works.

But alas, it isn’t. The Hornets reportedly are waiving Nic Batum, who was set to make over $27 million next season, and in doing so will be able to clear enough space out.

That’s according to the Charlotte Observer’s Rick Bonnell.

“In order to have the salary-cap room to sign Hayward, the Hornets will waive guard-forward Nic Batum and use the NBA’s stretch provision to spread cap implications of Batum’s remaining $27 million over three seasons, an NBA source confirmed to The Observer.”

So, the Celtics will get nothing for Hayward.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images