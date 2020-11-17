NBA Rumors: James Harden Declines Rockets’ Extension; Focused On Nets

It seems James Harden really, really wants to go to the Brooklyn Nets.

Reports surfaced early Monday that the Rockets star wanted out of Houston and was trying to force a trade to the Nets, despite some players not wanting Harden to join Brooklyn.

The process went a step forward Monday night as the 31-year-old reportedly declined Houston’s two-year, $103 million extension because he is focused on getting traded to the Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here’s an excerpt from Wojnarowski’s report:

Houston and Brooklyn have been in contact but so far haven’t engaged in meaningful dialogue, sources said. The Rockets want a massive return of assets for Harden and are willing to be patient to find that in the marketplace. So far, there’s no indication the Rockets believe the Nets could deliver a package that fits that profile.

Harden has yet to win an NBA title and probably thinks he has a better shot at one playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Giving up $50 million a year in Houston, however, is rather absurd.

Buckle up, NBA fans, it certainly will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images