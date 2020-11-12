NBA Rumors: James Harden, Russell Westbrook Worried About Rockets’ Direction

It’s been a busy offseason for the Rockets, to say the least. But apparently, not everyone is entirely pleased with the team’s current situation.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook recently “have expressed concern” regarding the franchise’s direction, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon. These concerns reportedly have been fielded via direct conversations with their representatives at the Rockets’ front office.

Neither player has requested a trade (yet) but Wojnarowski and MacMahon suggest it “has become a plausible eventual possibility.”

“Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, recently promoted general manager Rafael Stone and recently hired head coach Stephen Silas have emphasized that the franchise remains committed to fielding a contender while featuring the two perennial All-Stars in their primes,” the report states. “However, the concerns expressed by Harden and Westbrook that Houston’s window as a contender could be closing has left the organization fearful that the superstars’ commitment to remaining with the Rockets could be wavering.”

Much of the uncertainty comes after Houston made a few key changes to its management. The departures of head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey reportedly impacted Harden and Westbrook’s feelings about the franchise.

Both Harden and Westbrook previously have expressed interest in remaining in Houston for the rest of their careers, but that now appears to be in the balance. What comes next is anyone’s guess.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images