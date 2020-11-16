NBA Rumors: James Harden Wants Out, Trying To Force Trade With Nets

By the end of this week, the Eastern Conference might be staring at a new superteam.

James Harden is trying to “force” the Houston Rockets to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Chronicle’s Brian T. Smith reported Monday morning. The news arrived just a few days after reports of Russell Westbrook wanting to move on after just one season in Houston.

Initial reports last week indicated Harden was committed to the Rockets, but things apparently have changed.

From Smith’s column:

Harden wants to move on from the Rockets, the Chronicle has been informed, and is trying to force his way via trade to Brooklyn, allowing The Beard to form the NBA’s next superteam and rejoin forces with former Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant.

Time for Rockets to dictate future with James Harden https://t.co/4kiVC7DuQz — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 16, 2020

NBA teams can execute trades as soon as Monday.

Will Harden soon team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving? We might not have to wait long to find out.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images