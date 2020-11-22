NBA Rumors: Jeff Teague Will Sign One Year Deal To Join Celtics

OK, the Boston Celtics appears to be waking up a little bit as Day 2 of free agency nears its end.

Jeff Teague has agreed to join the C’s on a one-year deal, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

The free agent point guard comes to Boston from the Atlanta Hawks, where he spent nearly three quarters of his NBA career.

Teague averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 12 seasons. He played roughly half the season with the Hawks after being traded to Atlanta (where he’d already played seven seasons between 2009 and 2016) by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The C’s already have parted ways with a number of players — including Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter and Brad Wanamaker — in the last 36 hours. So this, on top of the reported Tristan Thompson deal, certainly is a much-needed boost after a tumultuous start to free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images