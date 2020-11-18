NBA Rumors: Kings-Bucks Trade For Bogdan Bogdanovic Could Fall Through

A wrench may have been thrown in the Milwaukee Bucks’ plan to lock Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The team went all out this week trading for Jrue Holiday in a blockbuster deal that sent Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a number of draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans.

On the heals of that move was another with the Sacramento Kings to land guard Bogdan Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.

However, one issue seems to have arisen since then. Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent, reportedly wasn’t filled in on the details and it doesn’t look like he wants to play in Milwaukee.

“The Bucks-Kings sign-and-trade which was expected to send restricted FA Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaykee for Donte DiVicenzo, D.J. Wilson, and Erasan Ilyasova is in peril, as there was never an agreement from the 28-year-old small forward to join the Bucks and that element has become a major issue,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick on Wednesday reported. “High-ranking team official says deal has issues and outcome is unclear.”

Interesting.

You would think that in order to complete a sign-and-trade that the whole “signing” part would have to be guaranteed.

If reports are true, then it looks like the Bucks got a little ahead of themselves in an attempt to win now and keep Antetokounmpo around.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports