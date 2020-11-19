NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Suffers Right Knee Injury, Severity Unknown

It appears Klay Thompson has suffered another leg injury.

The Golden State Warriors guard is expected to undergo testing on a right leg injury he sustained Wednesday during a workout in Southern California, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. It’s unclear how severe the injury is.

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season — pandemic and all — after tearing the ACL in his left (not right) knee.

Golden State G Klay Thompson will undergo testing within the next few days on a leg injury suffered in a workout in Southern California today, sources tell ESPN. The severity of the injury is unclear. Thompson missed the 2019-2020 season with a torn ACL in his left knee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered an apparent lower leg injury today and is undergoing tests to determine severity, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

Thompson was one of the Warriors’ top players before going down with the injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA finals. He averaged 21.5 points on 46.7% shooting during the 2018-19 regular season and 20.7 points on 45.6% shooting in the playoffs.

