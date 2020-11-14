NBA Rumors: Knicks Among Top Candidates For Rockets’ Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston, and some teams already are expressing interest in the Rockets star.

According to The New York Times’ Marc Stein, the Knicks “are on the short list of viable trade destinations” for Westbrook. New York would have to pay the point guard whats left on his the $130-plus million contract, however.

The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston's Russell Westbrook, league sources say



If the Knicks prove willing to absorb the $130+ million left on Westbrook's contract to make him their centerpiece, there is a trade to be made



They have weighed it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 13, 2020

Westbrook has been in Houston for just a year after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him to the Rockets in July 2019 for Chris Paul, two protected first-round picks and other draft considerations. But Westbrook and fellow star James Harden reportedly expressed concern about the Rockets’ direction this offseason following the recent departures of head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey.

Considering his massive contract, it could be hard for Westbrook to find a new home. If the Knicks are willing to eat the cost, though, Stein suggests a trade could be made.