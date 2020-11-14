NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Gordon Hayward Trade If Celtics Make Him Available

If the Boston Celtics decide they want to start shopping Gordon Hayward, they’re going to get calls.

Hayward has a player option for the upcoming season, and while it’s probably best for both parties if he opts in, that doesn’t mean the Celtics couldn’t turn around and trade him.

For weeks now, the Indiana Pacers have been a rumored destination for Hayward, who is an Indiana native. But you can now add another team into the mix.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the New York Knicks are expected to have interest in trading for Hayward if Boston makes him available.

It’s unclear if Hayward actually wants to spend the final year of his contract with the Celtics, as there was a report out earlier this month that he wanted out of Boston.

That said, the Knicks are trying to claw their way back into relevancy, and Hayward is 30 years old. It’s plausible he wouldn’t want to spend is early 30s with a team finishing a rebuild.

