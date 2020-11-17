NBA Rumors: League Expecting Some Teams To Have Fans To Begin 2020-21 Season

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22, which doesn’t leave a whole lot of turnaround time.

The Los Angeles Lakers just took home the 2020 NBA title in October in the Orlando, Fla. bubble. And now teams have a few weeks to rest up and get ready for the new slate of games.

That also means there’s work to be done by the arenas, including whether they’ll allow fans, who haven’t watched a basketball game in person since March due to COVID-19.

And according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA is expecting between five and 10 teams to allow fans.

As of now, the NBA is expecting 5-to-10 teams to host an amount of fans in their arenas to start the 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Which teams that will be, however, remain a mystery.

It’s also unclear what capacity limits will be in order to allow for social distancing, and if masks will be required.

Either way, it probably will look a bit different than the last time fans were at a game.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images