NBA Rumors: League Hopeful To Have Some Fans In Arenas Next Season

It’s been a while since fans attended an NBA game.

But could that change come the 2002-21 season?

As we’re sure you know by now, the league paused operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games did not resume until months later in the Orlando, Fla. bubble and fans were not allowed to attend games.

That may not be the case once the new seasons begins, though, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday the NBA is hoping to open the luxury suites at 25-50% capacity.

The coronavirus pandemic has made life fluid, and a clinical vaccine will play a role in this too. NBA's goal is some amount of fans to start the season, depending on each market's restrictions. Courtside fans, for instance, would be about 10-to-12 feet away, sources said. https://t.co/9I9cdN1gN3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2020

The NBA and its Players’ Association reportedly approved to start the season Dec. 22. So, now we wait to see if fans will be allowed to watch a game in person.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images