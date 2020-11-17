NBA Rumors: Meek Mill Attempting To Convince James Harden To Join 76ers

The James Harden rumors are in full swing. And one particular suitor has a fairly convincing argument.

The 76ers — believe it or not — reportedly are among Harden’s top suitors. In fact, Philadelphia has a famous rapper on its side, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko and David Aldridge.

The rapper? Meek Mill.

Meek Mill has a long-term relationship with Harden, who’s played with the Rockets since 2012. But the rapper reportedly has been attempting to sway the guard to take his talents to Pennsylvania.

Millionaire and Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin (who happens to be friends with Meek Mill) “is also very fond of Harden,” per the report.

“But with Morey and new coach Doc Rivers just getting up to speed on the franchise, the 76ers are still contemplating the pros and cons of keeping their superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons together,” the report states. “One or the other, along with multiple other pieces, would have to be dealt to Houston in any potential deal for Harden. Still, we all know that Morey is not one to nibble at the margins; he tends to take big swings.”

Harden joined Houston after failing to find common ground with Oklahoma City regarding a contract extension during the 2012 free agency period.

Harden has averaged 28.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists in eight seasons with the Rockets.

The NBA expects to begin its 2020-21 season Dec. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images