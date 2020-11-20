NBA Rumors: More Details Of Vincent Poirier Celtics-Thunder Trade

The Celtics were facing a roster crunch and they gave themselves not only an extra spot Thursday, but also some added financial flexibility.

Boston sent backup center Vincent Poirier and cash considerations to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a conditional second-round draft pick.

On Friday morning, Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith shared more details of the trade.

Confirming a few details from the Boston-Oklahoma City trade of Vincent Poirier:



-Boston sent $1M in cash to OKC



-Boston acquired a top-55 protected pick from OKC in 2021



-Boston created a $2.5M trade exception in the deal — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 20, 2020

The Celtics actually had courted the French big man for a while, but he was seldom used last season and also missed time due to injury. He might be a worthwhile NBA player, but it was clear it wasn’t happening in Boston.

The 27-year-old appeared in 22 games, averaging 1.9 points, 2.0 rebound and 0.4 assists over 5.9 minutes per contest.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images