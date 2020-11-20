NBA Rumors: Pacers Trying For Gordon Hayward Sign And Trade With Celtics

The Indiana Pacers are not giving up on Gordon Hayward.

Indiana is one of a few teams rumored to be interested in Hayward, who opted out of his contract with the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The best path for the Celtics and Hayward, as we outlined here, is to work out a sign-and-trade. That’s how Hayward could end up with a team like the Pacers, who presently don’t have the cap space to outright sign him.

And it appears that’s something the Pacers still like to keep their eye on.

Indiana continues to explore sign-and-trade pathways to try acquire Gordon Hayward from Boston, league sources say



The Knicks, as covered here yesterday, remain a suitor for Hayward with their salary-cap space — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 20, 2020

For a while now, the Pacers have been a rumored suitor for Hayward, with a Hayward-Myles Turner trade being discussed. And if that option remains on the table, the Celtics absolutely should go for it.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images