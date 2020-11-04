NBA Rumors: Players Feel Pre-Christmas Start Is ‘Inevitable’ Next Season

There has been some back-and-forth between the NBA and its Players Association in regards to when the new season should begin.

But it’s reportedly come down to two options: Dec. 22 or Jan. 18.

With the league hoping to get going sooner rather than later, the hope is that starting up before Christmas Day could help it recuperate additional revenue with a slate of holiday games. Not to mention, finishing up before the 2021 Summer Olympics would mean for less competition with ratings and could help the NBA resume its normal calendar in 2021-22.

And though it’s not the most favorable option for players, some of whom who just finished the postseason in October, players reportedly feel that the Dec. 22 start is “inevitable.”

The NBPA is set to vote on the two schedule scenarios later in the week, according The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday. (You can read more details about here.)

“The NBPA has told players on calls that the financial ramifications of a December start loom large due to the television networks and league partners wanting a Christmas Day start, the Christmas week generating hundreds of millions of dollars of additional revenue, and the schedule returning to the normal October-June timetable for 2021-22,” Charania reported.

“The union informed players that there have been fears that if the league does not begin on Christmas, the TV partners may want to renegotiate their deals with the NBA.”

It may not be the most ideal option for players to start a new season before Christmas, but if they give the league this, perhaps they can gain leverage in negotiations surrounding the escrow.

