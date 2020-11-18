NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo ‘Focused’ On Joining This Team In Free Agency

Rajon Rondo reportedly is looking to continue his NBA career in Los Angeles.

Rondo is coming off a productive 2019-20 season in which he helped the Lakers claim the NBA championship. The veteran point guard earlier this week declined the Lakers’ option for the upcoming campaign, and now, Rondo reportedly has his sights set on joining their intercity rival.

According to Frank Isola, Rondo is expected to pass on an offer from the Atlanta Hawks due to his strong interest in joining the Clippers.

Rajon Rondo is expected to receive a significant offer from the Atlanta Hawks ($15 million for two years guaranteed) but according to a source, Rondo remains focused on potentially joining the Clippers. He could possibly get the mid-level from LAC. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 17, 2020

Rondo’s fit with the Clippers makes plenty of sense. Starting point guard Patrick Beverley isn’t much of a floor general and his backup, Reggie Jackson, often can be a liability on both ends of the floor. Rondo would be a great facilitator for franchise cornerstones Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers might not be able to coast to a deal with Rondo, however. The Lakers reportedly are “determined” to re-sign the 34-year-old, and enough push from LeBron James and Co. might motivate the Purple and Gold to up the ante.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images