NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo Signs Two-Year Contract With Hawks

Rajon Rondo proved his worth with Los Angeles en route to his second NBA championship with the Lakers.

And after opting out of his $2.6 million option to test free agency, the 34-year-old point guard reportedly is headed to the Atlanta Hawks.

As simultaneously reported Saturday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo and the team have agreed to terms on a two-year, $15 million deal.

Rajon Rondo has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal with Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Free agent guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a two-year, $15M contract with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

The news comes hours after the team reportedly brought in Kris Dunn on a two-year, $10 million deal.

Adding Rondo and Dunn to a roster with a young star like Trae Young certainly will make the Hawks’ better defensively.

It also puts to bed any hopes Boston fans had of Rondo rejoining the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images