NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo To Decline Lakers Option, Enter Free Agency

It’s been 12 years since Rajon Rondo won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. But on the run for his second title this past October with the Los Angeles Lakers, the point guard showed how valuable he still is.

Certainly, his season has increased his stock price.

And for that reason, Rondo reportedly is declining his team option for the 2020-21 season and hitting the market as a free agent to see what offers come his way.

“Rajon Rondo is expected to decline his player option for $2.6 million with the Lakers to become a free agent,” Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported. Rondo will have teams after him, including the Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks.”

Of course, instead of leaving, Rondo very well may be trying to stay in Los Angeles, just for more money than agreed upon in his option.