NBA Rumors: Raptors Likely Could Make Tampa Bay Area Temporary Home

First, it was Louisville. Then, it was Nashville.

Now, it looks like the Tampa Bay area is emerging at one of the Toronto Raptors top choices for a temporary home should they not be able to play the NBA’s 2020-21 season in Canada.

Naturally, the Raptors would prefer to play at home if they could. But non-essential travel over the U.S.-Canada border currently is prohibited due to COVID-19.

So, Canadian-based teams are looking for a way around the ban. And a home in Florida is becoming an increasing possibility.

“Ideally, the Raptors are able to play their upcoming season in Toronto,” executive director of Tampa Bay Sports Commission Rob Higgins said Wednesday, per Sportsnet. “But should that not be possible, we would have a strong interest in working to successfully meet and exceed their expectations as an alternative host. We’ve enjoyed our preliminary conversations with their organization and stand ready to assist if needed.”

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is expected to start Dec. 22, giving the Raptors just over a month to tie up loose ends like a temporary home venue. It sounds like the team is inching closer to making a decision by the day.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images