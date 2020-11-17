NBA Rumors: Rockets, Nets Have ‘Verbal Agreement’ To Trade James Harden

If you don’t like the situation you’re in, change it. That strategy seems to work well for NBA superstars.

Rumors have circulated all week that James Harden wants out of Houston, and has requested the Rockets do whatever it takes to get him to Brooklyn to join forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

And despite the Rockets’ hopes to smooth things out and keep him around, it looks like they reportedly have a “verbal agreement” in place to give the eight-time NBA All Star what he wants, as reported Tuesday by Anthony Puccio of Front Office Sports.

Harden reportedly declined a historic two-year, $103 million extension offered by the Rockets, clearly indicating he’s checked out.

We’ll see how that plays out during this very eventful week in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images