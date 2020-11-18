NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook, John Wall Headline Blockbuster Trade Brewing

It seems there’s another blockbuster brewing.

The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards have discussed a trade “centered on” nine-time All-NBA guard Russell Westbrook and five-time All-Star John Wall, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania noted Houston is still seeking more in return for Westbrook, though.

The Rockets are perhaps the team most heavily involved in rumors Tuesday, much of which were centered around Westbrook’s teammate and fellow Houston guard James Harden. Harden is looking to pursue a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, though it seems the Celtics could be involved in conversations, as well.

Apparently, the reason multiple Rockets players want out of Houston has to deal with the team owner’s politics.

A Westbrook-Wall swap would be among the biggest trades of the NBA offseason, although we don’t blame the Rockets asking for more in return for Westbrook, a former league MVP, who’s certainly more durable than Wall.

