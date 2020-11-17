NBA Rumors: ‘Several’ Teams Interested In Gordon Hayward Sign-And-Trade

It’s getting easier and easier to imagine Gordon Hayward wearing a different uniform next season.

Multiple teams have talked with the Boston Celtics about a sign-and-trade involving Hayward, Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith reported Tuesday afternoon, citing sources. Teams interested in Hayward want long-term commitment from the 30-year-old.

Here’s Smith’s report:

Per league sources: If Gordon Hayward gets traded, it's likely to be via sign & trade. The teams that have expressed interest, and there are several, all want a long-term commitment. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 17, 2020

Hayward and the Celtics reportedly agreed Tuesday to push back the deadline for his contract decision to 5 p.m. ET on Thursday. The original deadline was for the same time Tuesday.

The 30-year-old must decide whether to exercise his $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season. He would be come an unrestricted free agent if he declines — a disaster scenario for Boston.

Hayward is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assisters per game while once again battling various injuries. Multiple reports this offseason have indicated Hayward, perhaps dissatisfied with his role in Boston, is looking for a change of scenery.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images