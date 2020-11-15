NBA Rumors: This Team Is Rising Up James Harden’s Trade Wish List

James Harden’s reunion with Russell Westbrook didn’t exactly produce satisfactory results.

Now, Harden reportedly is interested in rejoining forces with another one of his old teammates.

Both Westbrook and Harden reportedly have concerns about the Rockets’ future, with the former already wanting out of Houston. Harden’s desire to move on doesn’t appear to be as strong as Westbrook’s, though he apparently is at least thinking about life after the Rockets. Specifically, the idea of joining the Brooklyn Nets is “resonating” with Harden, per ESPN.

Harden and Kevin Durant reportedly have discussed the possibility of teaming up in Brooklyn, though it’s unclear how amenable the Rockets would be to moving the eight-time All-Star. In any event of a Harden trade, Houston would demand a “monstrous” return of players and draft picks, according to ESPN.

Should the Rockets make Harden available, the Nets likely would face tough competition in trying to acquire the 2018 MVP, if they chose to pursue him. Philadelphia has been rumored to be interested in a Harden trade, and new 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has a long history with the superstar guard.

It doesn’t sound as though a Harden trade is imminent, but teams can officially execute trades beginning Monday. The 2020-21 season is slated to begin Dec. 22.

